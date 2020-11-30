4-year-old girl found safe after car stolen at store, Dallas police say

Officials confirmed the child was found in the vehicle unharmed.

DALLAS — A 4-year-old girl is safe after they were briefly abducted during a vehicle theft Sunday night, Dallas police said.

According to officials, around 9:40 p.m. the girl's mother had gone inside a store near the intersection of South Lancaster Road and East Elmore Avenue. She had left the 4-year-old girl in a running car as she went inside, according to police.

An unknown man then drove off in the car with the girl.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police said first responders found the child unharmed in the car, which had been abandoned in the 1300 block of Galloway Avenue.