CHANNELVIEW, Texas — At least three children have been rescued from a Channelview day care where a chase suspect is holed up.

As Air 11 flew over the scene, SWAT officers were seen climbing out of a window with the children and running across the street.

Several minutes later, a 14-year-old was rescued.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies confirm the suspect is now alone inside the home near Ambroseden and N. Silver Green.

Sheriffs office confirms suspect is barricaded in home that is a licensed daycare. The suspect and one child are in the home #khou11 — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) August 2, 2018

The SWAT standoff started Thursday when the chase suspect bailed out of a van and opened fire on deputies.

He ran into the Sterling Green subdivision and barricaded himself inside the day care.

Deputies said the suspect had opened fire on a deputy constable from Precinct 3 but the deputy wasn't hurt.

Very heavy police presence in East Harris County. Suspect barricaded in a home. Officers were seen running across the street with children in their arms #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NNOGaLz2hx — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) August 2, 2018

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there was a woman with an infant in the car during the chase. They remained in the vehicle after the driver bailed out.

@HCSOTexas assisting Pct. 3 Constables in East Harris County. They had an active pursuit. The driver crashed near Mincing/Ambrosden. Male driver fired shots at Deputy Constable (no one injured). A female w infant remained in car. Search has led us to 1400 Ledenhall. #hounews pic.twitter.com/YmwBzG0aqu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 2, 2018

It's not clear if the woman and baby are related to the suspect.

The children rescued from the house are being taken to a nearby fire station to be checked out.

