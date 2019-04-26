LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police arrested a Pine Tree ISD employee and youth pastor for allegedly hit a child with a cord.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to Ware Elementary where staff found the child had suffered injuries on the back and upper legs from the cord.

Police say the injuries happened Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Club in Longview.

Following an investigation by police, the Gregg County DA and Child Protective Services, LaDarian Demarcus McGee, 31, was arrested. Police say McGee knew the child.

On his LinkedIn page, McGee claims to be a teacher with Pine Tree ISD, however he is only listed as an employee of the district. According to his Facebook page, McGee is also the manager of Bethel Temple Youth Ministry.

According to a story by the Longview News-Journal in February of 2017, McGee was on the staff of the Boys and Girls Club of Longview.

McGee was charged with injury to a child, elderly individual or disabled individual. His bond was set at $50,000.

Longview police say they are working to ensure the child's safety as well as the child's siblings.

The alleged abuse is under investigation.