ROSWELL, Ga. — A suspect who authorities said tried to pose as a police officer before handcuffing a masseuse and exposed himself has been arrested.

Christopher Guetter, of Jasper, Georgia, has been charged with false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit rape, impersonating a public officer, sexual battery and battery.

Police said the 58-year-old went to the Massage Angels business last week for a massage, but during the course of the appointment, told the masseuse he was a police officer before trying to handcuff her.

Police said he then performed "indecent acts" in front of her before leaving the business in his own car. Security cameras caught him as he left.

Authorities were able to identify Guetter as the suspect after they used a fingerprint from a beer bottle he brought into the massage parlor with him. The arrested him five days after the incident on Dec. 17.

He was taken to Fulton County Jail, and was granted a $95,000 bond during a Wednesday first appearance.

His next court date is scheduled to be Jan. 2, 2020.

