Coffee City officer injured after vehicle crashes into patrol unit

COFFEE CITY, Texas — A Coffee City Police Department officer is recovering after his vehicle was struck Friday night.



According to Chief JohnJay Portillo, Officer McCord was performing a routine traffic stop in the northbound lanes of Highway 155.



Chief Portillo says a driver failed to move over to the outer lane as required by Transportation Code 545.157.



“The driver of the vehicle struck Officer McCord’s patrol vehicle as he was about to exit his vehicle,” Chief Portillo said via a Facebook statement. “By the grace of God the driver hit only the vehicle narrowly missing Officer McCord’s foot. Officer McCord was tossed around inside the vehicle and suffered some bumps and bruises and a pulled muscle in his back.”



Chief Portillo says Officer McCord was treated and was able to go home after.



“Coffee City Police Department will begin enforcing the passing vehicle law even more,” Chief Portillo said. “So, if you see a police officer, fire truck, ambulance, tow truck driver, or TxDOT crews on the side of the road with their lights on, please slow down and move over.”



It is unclear what charges or tickets the driver of the vehicle that reportedly struck the patrol unit is facing at this time.