CONROE, Texas — A Conroe Police Department officer was fired after he was accused of stealing from a vehicle he got towed during a traffic stop.

Officer Raymond McCreary was arrested Thursday and charged with Felony 3 Theft by a Public Servant. He was an 18-year veteran of the Conroe Police Department.

Chief Jeff Christy said on August 21, Officer McCreary pulled a driver over and ultimately had his car towed. The driver later reported that his wallet and cash were stolen from inside his vehicle.

Conroe police along with the Texas Rangers conducted an investigation which resulted in Officer McCreary confessing to stealing the driver's wallet and cash.

Officer McCreary was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Chief Christy said the department was able to return the stolen money back to the driver.

"Myself and the dedicated men and women of this department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of McCreary," Chief Christy said. "We understand that his actions tarnish the reputation of our department, but his actions in no way represent the honorable conduct of the dedicated personnel who serve this community with integrity and pride on a daily basis. Misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated."

This is still an active investigation.