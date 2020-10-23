x
Corpus Christi man admits to falsely claiming over $278,000 in unemployment benefits

The man falsified multiple documents to pull this off. It's led him to federal charges and a possible $250,000 fine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi man has now admitted to taking money intended to help people hit hard by the pandemic.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick says 28-year-old William Peck misappropriated over $278,000 to take advantage of the Cares Act.

Peck falsified multiple documents to pull this off. It's led him to federal charges and a possible $250,000 fine. His sentencing is set for January 25.

