A woman who didn't want to be interviewed on camera told KHOU 11 News that the victim was shaking and barefoot when she came to her door and asked for help.

HOUSTON — A teenager said she was held against her will in a north Houston home for weeks, and now two people are in custody, charged with kidnapping.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputy constables were called Sunday to the intersection of FM 1960 and Cypresswood about a woman in distress. They found the 18-year-old, who told them she escaped a home on Foxmont Lane where she was being held captive.

Deputy constables investigated and that led to the arrest of 30-year-old Jose Reyes and 29-year-old Jacueline Macias. They are charged with kidnapping, according to Precinct 4.

In a news conference Monday, Constable Mark Herman said the girl met Reyes somewhere and he convinced her to come back to the house with him.

"It seems like the male suspect was able to gain her confidence, met her somewhere and got her to go back willingly," Herman said.

When she got there, Macias was also at the house. Herman said the girl was held in a room where she was chained to a bed and raped for approximately a month.

According to Herman, when Reyes and Macias left the house briefly, the victim escaped.

"She did everything in all her fibers to get out of her restraints, get out the door," Herman said.

She ran from house to house in the Foxwood subdivision to find help.

Herman said deputies found marks on the teen's arms and legs that looked like restraint marks.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECTS FOR KIDNAPPING



Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents and road conditions in your area. pic.twitter.com/xprw1tAKEu — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 17, 2023

While Reyes and Macias are charged with kidnapping, Herman said there could be other charges.

He said they are working to learn more about the relationship between Reyes and Macias and if the girl was reported missing.

. @Pct4Constable just entered the home where an 18-year-old was allegedly held captive & sexually abused for days. The teen was able to escape last night. 2 people have been arrested & are being charged with aggravated kidnapping. We will have the latest coming up on @KHOU at 6 pic.twitter.com/5CEFjt9fRa — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) July 17, 2023