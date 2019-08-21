DALLAS — A 7-Eleven employee fought off an armed robbery suspect by tying him up Tuesday night in central Oak Cliff.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery shortly after 11 p.m. at the store in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard near South Polk Street.

Officers said the suspect tried to rob the store and attempted to stab the employee with a screwdriver. A fight between the suspect and the convenience store clerk ensued, but the clerk happened to be a cowboy.

He grabbed a rope and tied up the suspect until police arrived.

The employee said he is a cowboy from West Texas.

Police said the suspect was tied up so tightly that they had to use a knife to cut the suspect loose.

The clerk had minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

