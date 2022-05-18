East Texas crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

At about 11:00 a.m. this morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle crash on US 259, about a half mile south of Kilgore.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2007 Nissan Titan was traveling southbound on US 259, approaching the Rusk County Line. The other vehicle, a 1979 Chevrolet C70 Dump truck, was traveling northbound as the Nissan crossed the dividing line and collided with the left side of the Chevrolet.

This collision resulted in the driver of the Nissan, Vivian A. Swaim, 56, of Kilgore, to be transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. In addition to Swaim driving the Nissan, there was a passenger who was transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition after the collision.