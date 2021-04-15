Grandson shot by grandfather while trying to break into home, Long View police say

The 34-year-old suspect was wearing a mask, and was shot by his own grandfather multiple times.

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Long View police say a home invasion with shooting took an unexpected turn when they discovered a man tried to rob his own grandfather, only to be shot in the attempted home invasion.

Police say the scene along 38th Street NW unfolded around 8 a.m. According to them, the victim was home alone when the suspect kicked in the door, wearing a mask. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded money, but the victim shot the suspect multiple times. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, fled on foot but was found at a nearby hotel with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was then identified as the victim's own grandson. The victim, who suffered facial and bodily injuries, indicated he didn't know the suspect was his own grandson.

The investigation is ongoing.

