Texas substitute teacher arrested after police find 14K+ files of child porn on his devices

CROWLEY, Texas — Editor's note: The details in this story may be disturbing to some. Reader's discretion is advised.

A Texas substitute teacher has been arrested for possession of child porn, according to court documents obtained by WFAA.

Christopher Immanuel Allen, of Crowley, was arrested on May 26 after police executed a search warrant of his home and said officers discovered upwards of 14,000 files of child pornography on electronic devices.

Police zeroed in on Allen's residence after an investigation into an Internet-based peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing program used for downloading and sharing files depicting child pornography involved an IP address from the home's location. According to the documents, law enforcement had been investigating the trafficking of child pornography on this P2P platform since 2011.

While police executed the warrant on May 26, police said officers asked Allen if he knew why his home was being searched, to which he responded "I'm thinking there are things related to kids that I might have come in contact with on the Internet that were less than savory."

Allen, however, denied ever using the P2P platform referenced by police.

Allen told police he was employed as a substitute teacher for the third through fifth grades and occasionally worked as a lunchroom monitor. Police said he admitted that he would become sexually aroused seeing female students at the school. The court documents did not list where Allen was employed as a substitute teacher.

During the investigation, documents said Allen admitted to police that he had an addiction to child pornography. Police found more than 1,000 image and video files in a "hidden" folder on Allen's iPhone that included anime depicting the sexual abuse of children and more than 13,000 files in a "recently deleted" folder.

Allen was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.