LEXINGTON, N.C. — An argument over a crying toddler ended with a brawl and a man seriously injured at a Lexington restaurant, according to police.

Michael Hunt with the Lexington Police Department said two families got into a fight Wednesday afternoon at the Village Grill on West 2nd Avenue.

"I was told I got hit by a chair," said Greg Cannon, the man who was injured in the fight, "The next thing I remember was the EMTs trying to wake me up."

Police said Brian Crowe and a juvenile assaulted 61-year-old Cannon at the restaurant. Cannon was hit in his head and face. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health.

"I have a broken nose, broken cheekbones, you can see two black eyes. I have bleeding on the brain," said Cannon.

Lexington Police believe it started with an exchange of words between the two families about the toddler.

"This child was screaming and everyone in the restaurant was looking over at them," said Cannon.

Cannon said he and his family didn't do anything to provoke the other table. Police said the investigation is ongoing and those details are unclear. During the fight, chairs and a table were tossed and overturned.

"We were having a good family lunch and everything was perfect. Everybody was laughing and we were cutting up and the next minute my husband was pretty much fighting for his life," said Debbie Cannon.

Cannon said it will take weeks to heal from his injuries.

"I hate that it happened. I really feel sorry for the people who did this to me but life goes on," he said.

Crowe was charged with assault and property damage. The juvenile, who was arrested, is also facing the same pending charges.

Police are still reviewing security video and interviewing witnesses to the fight. Officers said more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

