Dallas man sentenced to life in prison after soliciting minor for sex

The man set up a meeting location in June 2022 at the Super 8 Motel in McKinney, officials said. He brought with him a box of condoms, a sex toy, and his phone.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A 35-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of online solicitation of a minor.

The Collin County District Attorney's Office said Joseph Marshall Gutierrez used social media site "MeetMe" to solicit an undercover officer, who he believed to be a 15-year-old female child.

Gutierrez set up a meeting to be June 3, 2022 at the Super 8 Motel in McKinney. Gutierrez showed up to meet who he thought was the 15-year-old and was arrested on scene.

“This child predator had already been to prison twice, once for sexual conduct with a child and once for failing to abide by sex offender registration conditions, before he then sought out yet another child for his own sexual desires," District Attorney Greg Willis said. "He deserves a lifetime locked in a cell as far away from a child as possible."

Officials said Gutierrez brought with him a box of condoms, a sex toy, and his cell phone. Collin County investigators completed a cell phone extraction of the device and confirmed each message that had been sent from Gutierrez to the undercover officer.

The jury found Gutierrez guilty of online solicitation of a minor.

In the punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence to the jury to show that Gutierrez was a habitual offender.

In 2011, Gutierrez was originally sentenced to seven years deferred probation out of Dallas County for indecency with a child. In 2013, Gutierrez violated that probation and was sentenced to five years in prison, officials said.

After being released in 2015, Dallas County authorities arrested Gutierrez in June 2016 for not complying with his requirement to register as a sex offender. Then, in December 2016, Gutierrez committed aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member with a deadly weapon. In March 2017, Gutierrez was sentenced by Dallas County to five years in prison for both the failure to register as a sex offender charge, a third degree felony, and the aggravated assault charge, a first degree felony.

Gutierrez completed his parole for these offenses in December 2021, just six months before the online solicitation of a minor incident in McKinney.

After hearing Gutierrez's criminal history, the jury sentenced him to life in prison, officials said.