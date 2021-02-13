Dallas police officer dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver, officials say

The police officer was standing outside his car blocking an existing crash scene when he was struck, according to authorities.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver at an existing crash scene early Saturday morning, officials said.

Police said the officer was blocking the crash scene in the northbound lanes of the North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane around 1:45 a.m. when he was struck.

A 32-year-old man driving a Kia Forte reportedly hit the officer while he was standing outside the patrol vehicle, according to police officials. The officer was taken to Baylor Hospital where he died. Officials have not released the name of the officer at this time.

Authorities said they believe the driver was intoxicated. He was not injured in the crash and has been taken into custody.

A female passenger in the Kia Fort was also uninjured. Investigators were interviewing her, according to police. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted about the incident around 5:15 a.m., "Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother," the tweet partially reads.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that this morning at approximately 0125 a @DallasPD officer, working an accident scene, was struck and killed by a DWI driver. Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 13, 2021

Garica also shared a video of fellow first responders lined up outside Baylor Medical Center paying their respects to the fallen officer. "Rest easy hero. We'll take it from here."

Tragic night for us. This, a small sign of respect and admiration for a fallen brother and his family. Thank you to all Fire/EMS and to Baylor Medical Center for your tireless efforts. Rest easy, hero. We’ll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/Dxu0AO06a8 — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 13, 2021