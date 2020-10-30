Dallas police searching for person of interest in missing Seattle woman case

Police said Beltran hasn’t been seen since the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 5. He was last seen driving a black 2014 Audi A6 with Texas license plate MJG3114

Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story concerning the disappearance of Marisela Botello.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest wanted in connection with disappearance of a Seattle woman.

Dallas police said they are searching for Charles Beltran to question him about Marisela Botello, who was last seen in Deep Ellum on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Botello’s family said she flew to Dallas from Seattle to visit her ex-boyfriend. But instead of going out with him, she took a Lyft ride solo to the popular entertainment district.

Her family released a video they received from a bar on Elm Street. They said surveillance video captured Botello with an unknown man.

WFAA spoke to Botello’s mother Ernestina Valadez last week. She’s pleading for her daughter’s return.

“If someone knows something please tell us or let her go, I beg of you,” said Valadez.

A source told WFAA that police have questioned a few men in the case, but no arrests have been made.

Police said Beltran hasn’t been seen since the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 5. He was last known to be driving a Black 2014 Audi A6 with Texas license plate MJG3114.