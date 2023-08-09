17-year-old indicted for murder of Dallas security guard, records show

The Dallas Police Department arrested the teen for the killing on May 19. He was indicted on a murder charge on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of a Dallas security guard in May.

The shooting happened at a garage in the 8200 block of Westchester Drive. The area is known to many as Preston Center West. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The victim was later identified by police as 34-year-old Adalberto Santiago.

Dallas police said officers arrested 17-year-old Antwon Osborne in connection to the shooting.

Police said a man allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in the parking garage when a security guard confronted him. Police said a fight broke out, and the suspect shot the security guard before fleeing the scene.

Security footage of the struggle was obtained by WFAA. It shows a gold sedan pull out of a parking space on top of the parking garage with the security guard hanging out of the driver's door.

The sedan crashes, and then a few moments pass by before you see who is believed to be the security guard running behind the car and collapsing. The car then speeds away. Police said the suspect's vehicle was found at about 5 p.m. Friday in a closed business parking lot in the 2200 block of North Cockrell Hill Road.

Court records show Osborne was indicted for a murder charge on Aug. 1.