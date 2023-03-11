11-year-old boy killed in North Dallas shooting, police say

The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Royal Lane.

DALLAS — An 11-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in North Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas police said 30-year-old Jakeith Huntley has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Officers arrived at the 6400 block of Royal Lane at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday and found the boy and a woman had been shot. The 11-year-old boy died at the scene, according to authorities, and the woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Huntley was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge, police said. Huntley's bail had not been set as of Saturday afternoon, jail records showed.

No additional information was immediately available.