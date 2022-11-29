The 37-year-old is facing four indictments, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Police are tying him to an overdose in Collin County.

PLANO, Texas — A Dallas man faces up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges, and he's also accused of being responsible in an overdose death, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Justice officials said in a news release that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis (A.K.A "Tink") was indicted for four charges including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.

Davis was arrested after multiple police departments starting investigating Dallas-based drug traffickers selling fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin. Last September, Dallas police and the Collin County Sheriff's Office teamed up with a North Texas branch of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

According to federal authorities, Dallas police had previously executed a search warrant on a trap house run the targets of the investigation. They found, "kilograms of methamphetamine, a half kilogram of raw powdered fentanyl, firearms, and body armor," officials said.

Davis was named as a possible source for fentanyl and heroin. He's also accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County, officials said.

More information about the overdose death was not released.

The case is being investigated by local and national authorities including Dallas police, the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.