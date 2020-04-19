GARLAND, Texas — This is a developing story and will be continuously updated.

Editor's note: Authorities clarified that a Garland police officer was shot. They had previously said a Rowlett officer was injured.



A suspect was shot and killed Sunday after he took control of a DART bus around 11:39 a.m. and led police on a chase through a number of cities on the President George Bush Turnpike, officials said. Two officers were also injured.

The suspect took control of the bus in Richardson after firing multiple rifle shots Sunday afternoon, officials said. He took the driver and a passenger on the bus hostage, said Pedro Barineau, a spokesman for Garland police.

The incident began sometime before 11 a.m. when the suspect got on the bus in Richardson on Buckingham Road and fired a rifle, shattering several windows, officials said.

The suspect then ordered the bus driver to drive them somewhere, though authorities did not know where. An active shootout occurred between officers and the suspect as police pursued the bus through multiple jurisdictions down PGBT, Barineau said.

"You could not have asked for a worse situation," he said.

PGBT shut down after suspect shot two officers, hijacked DART bus, officials allege

A DART police officer was shot in the leg, DART officials said. A Garland officer was also shot, officials said. He was taken to an area hospital. Both are expected to survive.

According to authorities, the injured officer's patrol unit had its windshield shot out when the suspect fired through bus windows.

Another Rowlett patrol car was hit during the chase, but the officer was not injured.

The suspect led authorities on a chase through Richardson, Garland, and Rockwall before it ended in Rowlett at PGBT and Liberty Grove Road. PGBT has been closed in both directions for the investigation.

Authorities said they did not know if or how the passenger on the bus was connected to the incident.

Authorities used spikes to slow down the bus near Rockwall and Rowlett, according to officials. It came to a stop between State Highway 66 and Liberty Grove on the northbound side of the turnpike.

The suspect then exchanged gunfire with police as he got out of the bus, officials said. The passenger and bus driver were not physically harmed.

Two ambulances were called to the scene, one for the suspect and one for the Rowlett officer. Both were taken to local hospitals, where the suspect was pronounced dead.

DART, Rowlett, Garland and additional authorities are currently responding to the situation. DPS is also on scene assisting with the investigation.

More on WFAA: