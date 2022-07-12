x
Crime

Longview man arrested on capital murder charge was suspect in earlier shooting, document shows

Davaius J. Thomas was booked July 5 into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of capital murder in the July 3 shooting death of Kenneth McFarland Jr.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man arrested this past week on a capital murder charge also was a suspect in a shooting earlier that same day involving the man who was killed, according to a document in the case.

Davaius J. Thomas was booked July 5 into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of capital murder in the July 3 shooting death of Kenneth McFarland Jr., according to a complaint for an arrest warrant. Thomas also was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and traffic warrants, according to online jail records. He remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $1.25 million.

On the afternoon of July 3, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South Green Street, according to the document.

