Gunman on the run after 4 people killed in mass shooting in Henry County, police say

Andre Longmore is accused of shooting and killing three men and one woman.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A county government official in Georgia said at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Henry County on Saturday. The suspect is now on the run.

In a 4 p.m. press conference, the Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett identified the suspect as Andre Longmore. He shot and killed four Hampton residents Saturday morning around 10:45 a.m. and now has warrants out for his arrest on murder charges, according to police.

Longmore is 41 years old and is between 5-feet-10 and 5-feet-11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with red tones and long gray pants. There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help bring Longmore into custody.

"Mr. Longmore, wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be residing in and bring you to custody," Scandrett said.

Henry County Government had previously posted on Twitter that a shooting happened near the Dogwood Lakes area in Hampton. Authorities had been calling the incident an active shooter situation and described the suspect as armed and dangerous.

Authorities do not have a motive at this time for the shooting, but are currently working four separate crime scenes. Photos from the scene showed several police cars at the entrance of the Dogwood Lakes subdivision where officials said three men and one woman were killed in the shooting.

Authorities are now searching for Longmore in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with Georgia tag number DHF756 -- police said it is not Longmore's vehicle.

Henry County Sheriff's Office is working with multiple other agencies, including the Hampton Police Department, to help bring the suspect into custody. Scandrett warned the public to not approach Longmore if anyone sees him. Those who see him should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

