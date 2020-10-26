11-year-old in critical condition following deadly shooting in west Houston, police say

This happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road.

HOUSTON — An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition and a man is dead following a shooting in west Houston Monday afternoon.

This happened just after 4:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road.

Police say man was 41 years old but they haven't released his name or his relation to the 11-year-old.

Investigators said three men went into the apartment complex and approached the victims before firing at them multiple times.

They then reportedly left the complex in a black Pontiac. It's unclear what direction they fled in.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.