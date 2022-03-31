Lawyer of inmate speaks out on excessive force allegations against former officer

Nicholas Crouch was arrested in Sept. 2021 and said ex-chief deputy Craig Shelton used excessive force.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff and two of his deputies were indicted for allegedly lying to a peace officer.

The case is centered around excessive force with a few of them accused of witnessing a violent act.

The defendant's lawyer, Mitch Adams said he wants justice for his client.

In Sept. 2021, Nicholas Crouch was arrested in Van Zandt County. Crouch alleges that the former chief deputy, Craig Shelton used excessive force during the arrest.

Adams said the allegation says there was "hitting with a closed fist."

In March 2022, a grand jury indicted Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood, and Sergeant Blake Snell on multiple counts of allegedly giving false statements to a Texas Ranger last December.

Adams said he "won't step on anybody's toes in the Van Zandt County District Attorney's office, but I'll always believe my client."

The law firm defending Sheriff Hendrix, Briggs & Greenslade Law released a statement denying allegations of falsified statements during or since the investigation into the alleged misconduct of Shelton.

"We believe the charges brought in this indictment are baseless and the sheriff looks forward to defending the allegations in court," the law firm said.

As for Crouch, Adams said he's doing fine and is still behind bars in an East Texas jail, not the Van Zandt County jail anymore.

Adams said this is "probably" due to the excessive force allegations.

According to Vine Link, a public record online database, Crouch is located at Henderson County Jail.

Adams has previous experience with cases alleging excessive force by an officer and said his desired outcome is justice– first for the charges his client is facing:

"Separate from this entirely, my goal for him is to get the best outcome for him," and for the excessive force case involving the three officers, "As for the legal proceedings involving the law enforcement officers and Sheriff Hendrix, I just want to see that justice is done."