2 arrested, charged in connection to DFW Airport car thefts

DFW Airport police said they have reason to believe that these suspects are connected to the thefts of four vehicles.

DALLAS — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to car thefts at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

An airport spokesperson told WFAA that Jamond Dasman Turner and Kyla Cheyanne Pellerin were arrested on Tuesday, believed to be connected to four car thefts at DFW. The spokesperson said DFW Airport police officers witnessed Turner and Pellerin in the act of stealing a Dodge Ram TRX from the Terminal A parking garage. Turner and Pellerin targeted muscle cars, airport police said.

The suspects were arrested and further investigation revealed a third suspect was involved, but is still at large, airport officials said.

Turner and Pellerin have been charged with Theft >=$30K<$150K and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Car thefts at DFW Airport have been an issue recently, as airport officials have been trying to identify several vehicle theft suspects. Airport police are investigating whether these two arrests are connected to the suspects involved in a string of thefts WFAA reported on earlier this month.

They are also reminding the public if you "see something, say something" and report all suspicious activity to airport police or call 911.