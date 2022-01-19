'He executed my daughter' | Mother of slain teen worried after her accused killer is released from jail

Frank DeLeon's bail was set at $250,000. He was taken into custody Monday and released Wednesday. Diamond Alvarez's mother is worried because he lives close to her.

HOUSTON — The 17-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this month has been released from jail after posting bond Wednesday, according to court records. Frank DeLeon was taken into custody on Monday. He's charged with murder.

Diamond Alvarez's mother said she's heartbroken that her daughter's accused killer was let out on such a low bond. A judge set bail at $250,000.

"My heart dropped again," Anna Machado said. "He executed my daughter. It was execution. Why would you want that animal to be out here? For what?"

According to authorities, Diamond and DeLeon were in a romantic relationship, but Alvarez had recently learned that DeLeon was romantically involved with someone else and the couple had broken up. DeLeon and Diamond had been together for about six months, according to court documents.

Authorities said Diamond brought her dog with her to meet DeLeon at a park near her house in southwest Houston on Jan. 11. Authorities said he shot her 22 times, mostly in her back. Machado and other family members heard the gunshots, and when the family dog came home without Diamond, they knew something was wrong. Diamond died in her mother's arms.

Machado said she's worried because DeLeon lives about five blocks away. She said her family has received threats and they fear something could happen to them.

"All we're trying to do is be in peace with Diamond. That is all we want. We are not doing anything wrong," Machado said.

According to authorities, prior to meeting at the park, DeLeon sent a text message telling Alvarez to keep their relationship a secret. Prosecutors also said there's evidence that DeLeon was violent with both Diamond and his other girlfriend.

DeLeon is due back in court later Wednesday. He was surrounded by family members, but no attorney, as the judge set his bond conditions.

He was ordered to remain under house arrest, wear an ankle monitor and he can't leave Harris County. He also was ordered to have no contact with Diamond's family or his new girlfriend.

Investigators said they want to question at least two more people who they do not believe were involved in the shooting but were seen getting in and out of a dark-colored vehicle that arrived at the scene just minutes after the shooting.