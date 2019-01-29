GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization that works with law enforcement to identify victims, says they have made an identification in the case of Lavender Doe.

Lavender Doe's charred body was found on October 29, 2006, just north of Kilgore, in a heavily wooded area off of Frtiz Swanson Road.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

At the time of her death, officials believed Lavender Doe was in her late-teens or early 20s. They came to the conclusion she had reddish blonde ot light brown hair and stood about 5'2", weighing approximately 100-120 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans and a violet/maroon sweater.

In August 2018, Joseph Wayne Burnette, 41, of Longview, confessed to Lavender Doe's murder after he was arrested in connection with the death of Felisha Pearson, to which he also admitted he was responsible.

Gregg County judicial records

Burnette is being held in the Gregg County Jail on $1,500,000 bond.

The DNA Doe Project has not revealed Lavender Doe's identity publicly and says, at the request of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, no further details will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing and pending trial.

Burnette is due back in court on Wednesday, February 6.