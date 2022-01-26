Document: Man charged in Gregg County wreck that killed 2 children said he often drinks and drives

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Malone on Dec. 13 shortly after responding to a crash on Texas 149 in Lakeport.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 21-year-old Tyler man accused of causing a crash near Longview that killed two children told state troopers just after the wreck that he often drinks and drives but "knows his limits,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hayden Matthew Malone was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records. His bonds total $600,000.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Malone on Dec. 13 shortly after responding to a crash on Texas 149 in Lakeport involving Malone’s vehicle and another car.