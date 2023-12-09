The attack happened on September 5 while a man was smoking a cigarette in his fenced in front yard.

SAN ANTONIO — A dog attack has left a San Antonio man without part of his arm. On September 5, police said 46-year-old Paul Striegl was mauled in his own yard by his neighbor’s dog on the northeast side of town.

Striegl’s roommate Charles Sutton said Striegl had his left forearm removed after the attack.

“He’s not doing very well at all,” Striegl said. “He’s undergone four surgeries. He’s had his arm amputated.”

Animal Care Services determined a male dog bit Striegl in his arms and stomach. The attack happened at the 9500 block of Heidelberg Street near Randolph Boulevard.

“His injuries were so severe,” Sutton said.

Sutton said they have never had any issues with the neighbor’s dogs. ACS reported they were pit bull mixes. One was a male; one was a female.

“They went under the fence so fast; Paul told me he didn’t have time to get up and run from it,” Sutton said.

The two dogs were taken into ACS custody on the day of the attack. The female dog has since been released back to the owner, Gregory Palmer.

An ACS spokesperson said Palmer now faces three citations as a result of their investigation. Two citations are for the dogs being loose, and one is for the bite.

“The dog just snapped,” Sutton said.

Sutton said he has been praying every night that his friend will recover and come home.

“He’ll never be able to get on that bike and go riding with me no more,” Sutton said.

The fate of the male dog involved in the attack will be determined during a municipal hearing Thursday afternoon.

We have reached out to SAPD for an update on its investigation and if Palmer will be facing any charges. We have not heard back.