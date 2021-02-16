Dozens charged in Capitol riots spewed extremist rhetoric

In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from that day, attackers appeared inspired by conspiracy theories, propaganda, and racist ideologies.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Jan. 13, 2021.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has reignited the debate over how law enforcement should handle domestic extremist groups.

In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from that day, attackers appeared inspired by conspiracy theories, right-wing propaganda, and racist or extremist ideologies.

That's according to an Associated Press review of court records and social media posts.