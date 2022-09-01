x
Crime

During an arson call in Longview, a man was arrested for threatening official

The man will face charges of arson, aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after officials said he approached a deputy fire marshal with a weapon while firefighters were responding to an arson call at a Longview apartment complex.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested after firefighters were forced to use pepper spray on him because of his his lack of cooperation, said Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May. The man will face charges of arson, aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest, May added.

The Longview Fire Department was dispatched Thursday to a call of someone setting pine straw on fire against a fence at the Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road, May said.

