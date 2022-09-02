Tyler man indicted in sexual assault of 5-year-old

TYLER, Texas — A grand jury indicted a Tyler man on a charge related to the sexual assault of a 5-year-old child.
Jovany Alexander Gaspar, 22, has remained in Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child since his May arrest. His bond was set at $500,000. He was indicted by a grand jury in the 241st District Court.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gaspar is accused of sexually assault the child at a residence while other people took a nap. According to the document, one of the other people “attacked” Gaspar when he was found with his pants down on top of the child.
