Tyler man indicted in sexual assault of 5-year-old

Jovany Alexander Gaspar, 22, has remained in Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child since his May arrest. His bond was set at $500,000. He was indicted by a grand jury in the 241st District Court.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gaspar is accused of sexually assault the child at a residence while other people took a nap. According to the document, one of the other people “attacked” Gaspar when he was found with his pants down on top of the child.