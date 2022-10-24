Tyler man accused of killing one, injuring another at family party indicted on murder, assault charges

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of killing a man and injuring another at a family birthday party has been indicted, according to court records.
Larry Taylor, 39, was indicted on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Smith County grand jury in a Sept. 15 session, according to court documents.
Police said Taylor shot two Tyler men on June 25 during a gathering on North Moore Avenue. Jabraylon Franklin, 24, died from his wounds after he was shot multiple times. Cameron Price, 25, was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting but later released.
