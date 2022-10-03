Tyler couple arrested after 3-year-old child tests positive for methamphetamine

CPS on June 9 initiated an investigation in reference to “neglectful supervision” at a residence where “drugs were being used and sold in the presence of a child.”

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler couple was arrested after a Child Protective Services investigation showed their 3-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, and Gary Duane Phillips Jr., 30, both of Tyler, were arrested Sept. 27 by the Smith County Sheriff's Office each on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence. Bond for Jaco was set at $200,000. Bond for Phillips, who was on parole after being released from jail in February, was set at $300,000.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, CPS on June 9 initiated an investigation in reference to “neglectful supervision” at a residence where there were reports “drugs were being used and sold in the presence of a child.”