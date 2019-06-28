FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The final pre-trial hearings for an East Texas man accused of murdering a Texas State trooper are underway.

Dabrett Black, 34, of Lindale, who officials say killed Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving Day in 2017, entered the courtroom in a lime green jumpsuit shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday.

The topic of the hearing involved the venue for the trial. A motion was filed and granted by Judge Patrick Simmons earlier this year to move the trial to a different county

It was thought the new venue would be selected on Friday. However, Judge Simmons instead announced he had been speaking with different district judges in Texas about a host venue.

Judge Simmons says he will take some time to visit a multiple courtrooms in the state to determine which location would work best for the trial.

The location of the trial, as well as the start date, are expected to come at the next pre-trial hearing slated for September 26.

