Lufkin officers arrest man accused of stabbing two people, one is in critical condition

Officials said Kunta Kinte Williams already has a total of 10 arrests, seven of those are repeated charges related to public intoxications since May.

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texan man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he stabbed two people Friday evening in the 1800 block of Keltys Street.

Lufkin Police Department arrested Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, who is currently jailed in Angelina County Jail.

According to LPD officials, a woman related to Williams call 911 saying he had just stabbed her and another male family member. Williams fled the scene on foot.

As officers arrived on the scene, they said Williams was running down North Avenue attempting to hide in a wooded area. The officers at gunpoint ordered Williams to get out of the woods at gun and was taken into custody, officials said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The male victim was in critical condition and the female was critical but is now stable, said officials.