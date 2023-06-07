East Texas man arrested for assault after shooting firearm in Kilgore

According to officials, the man will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possibly other charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILGORE, Texas — A man was arrested for aggravated assault against a woman after he shot a firearm in Kilgore early Wednesday morning.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at the location of an apartment on 517 Houston, just one block from the Kilgore College campus.

Officials arrived on the scene and found an agitated and intoxicated man holding a rifle. Officers de-escalated the situation and as the man put down the gun, officers rushed in to arrest him.

There were multiple weapons in the room, officials said.

After investigating the situation, officials said there was no drive-by shooting and instead there was an altercation between the couple.

The man discharged the gun inside and outside the apartment but didn't hurt the woman, officials said.

The man will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possibly other charges, police said.