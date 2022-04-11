NCSO: East Texas man arrested after threatening to set corpse on fire in woods

Jimmy Brandon Scroggins, 37, is charged with Second Degree Felony for Arson and misdemeanors for Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches County resident was arrested for misdemeanor and felony charges Saturday evening after claiming he was going to set a corpse on fire to a 911 operator.

Jimmy Brandon Scroggins, 37, is charged with Second Degree Felony for Arson and misdemeanors for Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest. Deputies from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 700 block of CR 4082 at around 9 pm after 911 operators received a call from an individual claiming they would set a corpse on fire after committing a murder in retaliation for another person's death.

The caller hung up shortly after and would not answer return calls. When deputies had arrived on the scene, a large area of the woods were on fire leading to a call for firefighters and a drone to help locate the individual.

The drone operator was able to spot the individual, identified as Scroggins, with the aid of thermal cameras. The operator observed the suspect actively setting fires as deputies moved into the woods.

At the same time, there was a family in residence near the wooded area that were unaware of the fire. The Melrose Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded and were able to extinguish the fire near the home.

When approached by deputies, Scroggins acted aggressively and refused to comply with commands. After continuing to defy orders and being pepper sprayed, the team of deputies were able to subdue and restrain him.

No corpse or evidence of other crimes were found to be in the area and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Scroggins was cleared of injuries by medical personnel and transferred to the Nacogdoches County Jail.