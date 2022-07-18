East Texas man dies after striking tree on US 69

According to the report, Torres-Martinez was discovered to not be wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died on US 69 after leaving the roadway and striking a tree on Saturday, a report states.

On Saturday, July 16, the Texas Department of Public Safety was called out to a crash that occurred on US 69, about five miles south of Rusk. Once troopers were on the scene, they discovered the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe had hit a tree after leaving the roadway, according to reports.

The preliminary investigation states that the driver of the Tahoe was traveling south on US 69 and veered into the center median for an unknown reason. They proceeded to overcorrect to the right, leading them to cross the southbound lanes of traffic and strike a tree.

The driver, identified as Santiago N. Torres-Martinez, 21, of Alto, was pronounced dead on the scene by Judge Tony Johnson. According to the report, Torres-Martinez was discovered to not be wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.