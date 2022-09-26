Tyler man arrested on charge of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14

Nathan Lavon Handy, 44, was booked Saturday in jail on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child younger than 14.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man remained jailed Monday on a $350,000 bond after being booked into the Smith County Jail accused of sexual assault of a child.

According to an affidavit for Handy’s arrest, he is accused of sexually assaulting the child beginning in 2015. The initial report of abuse was made to Tyler police last July.