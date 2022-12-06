Smith County man sentenced for federal income tax violation

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Anthony D. Klein, 48, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Tuesday. He previously plead guilty on March 30.

TYLER, Texas — A man from Whitehouse is sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for not trying to pay his federal income taxes.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Anthony D. Klein, 48, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Tuesday. He previously plead guilty on March 30.

U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle ordered Klein to pay $404,292 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.