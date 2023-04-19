Tyler man sentenced to 30 years, pleaded guilty to shooting at officers

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated assault of police officers Wednesday.
Jonathan Lizarragga-Romero pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, avoiding a potential life sentence.
According to a press release, in April 2022, Lizarragga-Romero was involved in a high-speed chase across Smith and Cherokee Counties. Law enforcement officers were able to corner him at an apartment complex in Tyler. But before officers were able to detain him, Lizarragga-Romero shot at the officers.
After a two-day trial, the jury sentenced Lizarragga-Romero to 30 years in prison.