East Texas nonprofit founder arrested for animal cruelty after 20 animals were seized from her home in August

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County nonprofit founder has been arrested on animal cruelty charges following a welfare check and investigation that began in August.

Kym McRee, 64, of Arp, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Twenty animals were seized from McRee’s home Aug. 15 after a welfare check led authorities to what witnesses and authorities called "cruel, harmful" and "unreasonable" living conditions, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.