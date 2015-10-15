East Texas teen charged with shooting 2 teens in Cherokee County

Officials said both victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old teen was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a Facebook post by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a shooting on Feb. 19 at the corner of County Road 4302 and 4301 in Cherokee County.

The investigation determined that the teen fired the gun and shot two male victims.

Officials said both victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.