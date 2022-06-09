POLICE: Eastbound I-20 closed due to semi-truck fire.

All eastbound lanes of I-20 are closed while officers work to extinguish the fire and continue investigating what caused the incident.

KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 9, 2022.

The Kilgore Police Department are reporting a crash involving a semi-truck that is on fire.

The KPD is on the scene investigating a collision at the Hwy 42 exit of I-20. A semi-truck is engulfed in flames, according to officers.

