ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Ector County jury found a man guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday, according to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office.

Fabian Andres Ortega, 23, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the offense.

Ortega was indicted on Dec. 18, 2020, for the sexual assault of a child that was alleged to have happened on Aug. 17, 2020.