PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — An Elysian Fields High School student accused of sexually-assaulting a younger female student on a school bus has been indicted.

A Panola County grand jury indicted Timothy Lyle Carr Jr., 18, of DeBerry on charges of aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child exposes and indecency with a child sexual contact on Sept. 26.

The student victim in the case is younger than 6-years-old, according to an indictment.

