TYLER, Texas — The U.S. Marshal's arrested two escaped inmates from Caddo Parish, Lousiana, KTBS reports.

According to KTBS, Brenden Jackson and Kodie Byrne escaped from a minimum security work release facility before an 11 p.m. head count.

Jackson faced charges of burglary and a parole violation. Byrne faced a parole violation charge.

KTBS says the Marshals' arrested the pair after they ran out of gas. Charges are pending against them.