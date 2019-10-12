LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office arrested a mother and father after their home was found to be in a deplorable condition.
According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the mobile home in the 200 block of Sypert Street in Liberty City at about 2 p.m. for a welfare check.
When deputies arrived, they found the house to be an "extremely hazardous environment." Deputies needed special gear to enter the home.
The sheriff's office says there was a "very young child" living in the home. The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.
The sheriff's office removed several animals from the home including:
- 6 Dogs
- 12 Cats
- 1 Pig
- 1 Rooster
- 12 Rats
- 1 Possum
Both parents, 37-year-old Elisha Gray and 44-year-old Matthew Alderman, were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a number of charges.
Gray faces charges of abandonment/endangerment of a child, cruelty to non-livestock animals and failure to identify/giving false information.
Alderman faces charges of abandonment/endangerment of a child and cruelty to non-livestock animals.