LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office arrested a mother and father after their home was found to be in a deplorable condition.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the mobile home in the 200 block of Sypert Street in Liberty City at about 2 p.m. for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found the house to be an "extremely hazardous environment." Deputies needed special gear to enter the home.

The sheriff's office says there was a "very young child" living in the home. The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The sheriff's office removed several animals from the home including:

6 Dogs

12 Cats

1 Pig

1 Rooster

12 Rats

1 Possum

Both parents, 37-year-old Elisha Gray and 44-year-old Matthew Alderman, were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a number of charges.

Gray faces charges of abandonment/endangerment of a child, cruelty to non-livestock animals and failure to identify/giving false information.

Alderman faces charges of abandonment/endangerment of a child and cruelty to non-livestock animals.