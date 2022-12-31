Falcons member arrested after 'violently' fighting a APD officer during traffic stop

It happened on I-75 North on Northside Drive in Atlanta around 2 a.m.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Falcons practice member is in the hospital after a fight with a police officer in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve.

The department said the practice squad member, identified by the team as 27-year-old Cameron Batson, was allegedly drunk driving and pulled over. Police determined that he was too intoxicated to drive and tried to take him into custody. This was when the department reported he "violently fought" with the officer.

During the scuffle, the APD officer fired his weapon, but no one was hit. Baston then jumped in his car and tried to drive off. He crashed not far from Northside Drive and Echota Drive, hopped out of the car and ran away.

Several officers with APD came to the area and were able to find Baston. He was taken into custody pending "multiple" charges.

The officer and werBaston were taken to the hospital to be checked out. The department did not say what injuries the two incurred during the scuffle and chase.

Atlanta Falcons released a statement about the incident on Saturday.

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."